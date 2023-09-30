Berkshire DA’s office rules on officer-involved shooting in Hancock

Colonel John Mawn Jr., the superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police released a statement Friday night in response to the Berkshire DA’s ruling on a poli
By Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Colonel John Mawn Jr., the superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police released a statement Friday night in response to the Berkshire DA’s ruling on a police-involved shooting in Hancock.

On September 9, a Mass. State trooper killed an armed suspect in a confrontation where the suspect was non-compliant and armed with two knives. After several attempts from the trooper to tell him to stop and give him space, the armed suspect was coming closer to the trooper, the trooper used lethal force.

The district attorney officially ruled that the trooper was justified in his use of lethal force.

In response to this incident, Colonel Mawn said in part quote:

“There is no potential action that a law enforcement officer may have to take that is more significant or serious than the decision to use lethal force...”

Colonel Mawn went on to say...

“...I am grateful to Berkshire District Attorney Shugrue for his thorough and unbiased analysis of the facts of this incident and their application to the law. "

Emergency crews responded to an overturned car on Hillside Road in Holyoke on Thursday.
Holyoke crews respond to a car flipped on its side near Hillside Road
Four men have been arrested following an “anti-john” undercover prostitution operation.
Officials: Undercover ‘Anti-John’ prostitution operation leads to multiple arrests
Emergency crews responded to an overturned car on Hillside Road in Holyoke on Thursday.
Holyoke crews respond to a car flipped on its side near Hillside Road