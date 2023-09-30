Big E rain doesn’t stop many fair-goers from enjoying the fun

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - “Some better weather would’ve been nice but we’re persevering!” said one local fair-goer.

As the Big E wraps up Sunday night in West Springfield rainy skies kept large crowds away from enjoying the start of the fair’s final weekend.

Friday’s soggy weather brought the Ferris wheels to a halt and we saw few people walking down the avenue of states.

But...the brave few that were there tell us a little rain couldn’t keep them away.

“I’m no stranger to the cold weather. I wouldn’t have loved to be here earlier, more towards early September and the summer but it’s nice. You get to see who the real die-hards are!” said Doug Riley.

Friday was Vermont native Doug Riley’s first time coming to the fair, while he says he could’ve prepared better for the chilly weather, he doesn’t regret making the drive.

“I picked the worst day for it! are you kidding me? I mean it’s good because there are no lines but man it’s stinking cold out here!” said Riley.

Others, like Alexa Kelley and her friend Kelsey Keenan, say they were coming rain or shine, it didn’t come without a cost.

“I did want to go on the big slide, but that’s alright,” said Keenan.

The Connecticut native says there are perks to coming on those less-than-ideal weather days.

“There are fewer people, which has been nice. I feel like when you come on a sunny day, everyone is packed like sardines,” said Keenan.

Riley says it’s the famous food that brought him into town, which didn’t disappoint on a day like Friday.

“I got some hot cider, there’s a smores booth back there. I’m going to check out that it’s going to warm me up real good, I hope. Crummy weather but I’m having a good time!”

When the sun comes out, so do the crowds. Yesterday nearly 109-thousand people spent the day at the fair, but if you still haven’t had the chance to stop in, you’ll have to wait until Sunday if you want to avoid those rainy skies.

