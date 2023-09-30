Holyoke crews respond to a car flipped on its side near Hillside Road

Emergency crews responded to an overturned car on Hillside Road in Holyoke on Thursday.
By Joe Chaisson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
When Western Mass News crews arrived they saw a car on its side and a wheel by a knocked down fire hydrant in the area of Hill side Road and Westfield Road.

Officials said the area was closed down for several hours while crews worked to clear up the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

