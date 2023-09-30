Holyoke crews respond to a car flipped on its side near Hillside Road

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to an overturned car on Hillside Road in Holyoke on Thursday.

When Western Mass News crews arrived they saw a car on its side and a wheel by a knocked down fire hydrant in the area of Hill side Road and Westfield Road.

Officials said the area was closed down for several hours while crews worked to clear up the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

