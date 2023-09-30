Officials: Undercover ‘Anti-John’ prostitution operation leads to multiple arrests

Four men have been arrested following an “anti-john” undercover prostitution operation.
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Four men have been arrested following an “anti-john” undercover prostitution operation.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the operation was in response to community complaints and quality of life issues in the south end neighborhood with the help of Massachusetts State Police and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

On Thursday afternoon, those four men were arrested after attempting to solicit an undercover police officer.

The following people are now facing a charge of paying for sexual conduct and one of them has an additional charge for failure to stop for police.

  • 45-year-old Sigfredo Anglero-Madera of Ware
  • 40-year-old Fausto Cepeda-Rosario of Springfield
  • 37-year-old Paul Ramirez-Martinez of Springfield
  • 27-year-old Mohammed Abdraba of West Springfield

