Officials: Undercover ‘Anti-John’ prostitution operation leads to multiple arrests

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Four men have been arrested following an “anti-john” undercover prostitution operation.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the operation was in response to community complaints and quality of life issues in the south end neighborhood with the help of Massachusetts State Police and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

On Thursday afternoon, those four men were arrested after attempting to solicit an undercover police officer.

The following people are now facing a charge of paying for sexual conduct and one of them has an additional charge for failure to stop for police.

45-year-old Sigfredo Anglero-Madera of Ware

40-year-old Fausto Cepeda-Rosario of Springfield

37-year-old Paul Ramirez-Martinez of Springfield

27-year-old Mohammed Abdraba of West Springfield

