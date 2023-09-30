‘She would just be so happy’: Annual walk for healthy living honors local advocate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Over in Forest Park, the links of greater Springfield got moving during their 28th annual walk for healthy living.

For decades, Dora Robinson, a founding member of the greater Springfield chapter of the links, incorporated, was an advocate for her community.

But most importantly, she was a mother and grandmother, a doting wife, a friend and lifeline for so many.

“She would just be so happy, she’d be talking to every person here,” said Robinson’s daughter, Kimberly Williams. “She would be hugging people.”

“She was an absolutely amazing woman, and I miss her dearly,” expressed health and human services commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.

Robinson died unexpectedly earlier this year.

On Saturday, the community that Dora loved, and the organization she helped to build came together to honor her memory and highlight the power of health. During the 28th annual walk for healthy living, a national link initiative aimed at getting people moving.

Western Mass News spoke with Springfield’s health and human services commissioner and link Helen Caulton-Harris on this moment of mindfulness.

“We are here today to ask women to be extremely intentional about thinking about their heart health, walking, healthy living, and healthy eating,” added Caulton-Harris.

Saturday’s event was much more than just putting one foot in front of the other, it’s also about being mindful of your health.

Event visitors, had the chance to experience yoga exercises and even get a lesson in eating right with local vendors handing out fresh produce and juices.

All of this made possible by link Kimberly Williams, Dora’s daughter who told us she’s grateful her mother’s work lives on.

“It’s just everything to me to be able to continue to pass her legacy forward, to live her legacy and to love on members of our community and make sure their healthy,” said Williams.

Williams was with her mother, Dora until her very last moments and knows exactly what her mom would say if she had the chance to pass on a piece of advice.

“Take good care of yourself,” advised Williams. “That was one of things that she would say to me all the time. Take good care of yourself and I think that would be her message or is her message to all the people who come out today, take good care of yourself.

