Week 4: Football and Girl’s Volleyball: Waconah vs. Amherst, Longmeadow vs. Holyoke, Chicopee Comp vs. Minnechaug, Pope Francis Vs. Springfield Central, Springfield Central Vs. Chicopee Comp

We have Friday Night Frenzy coming at you this week with the best highlights from around western Mass.
By Glenn Kittle, Bob Hastings, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - We have more Friday Night Frenzy coming at you this week with the best highlights from around western Mass.

  • Waconah vs. Amherst - Football
  • Longmeadow vs. Holyoke - Football
  • Chicopee Computational vs. Minnechaug -Volleyball
  • Pope Francis vs. Springfield Central - Volleyball
  • Springfield Central vs. Chicopee Computational - Football

