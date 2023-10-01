Driver flees, after crashing into utility pole on Northampton Street in Holyoke

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Oct. 1, 2023
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is underway in Holyoke after a car crashes into a utility pole on Sunday morning.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Northampton Street. After the crash, the driver quickly fled the scene.

Officials said Holyoke Gas and Electric were also at the scene to help with repairs.

Injuries of the driver are unknown at this time.

The Holyoke Police Department is investigating the incident.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

