Basketball Hall of Fame hosts Hooplandia Day at the Big E after tournament in June

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On the second to last day of the Big E, wanna-be ballers got their shot to take part in the fair’s Hooplandia Day festivities.

Where fairgoers got the chance to dribble their way through basketball skills challenges and live demonstrations.

Back in June, the Hooplandia tournament showcased 300 teams from across New England on the Big E’s fairgrounds.

On Sunday at the Big E, a couple of hoops were set back up to get the hype rolling for next year’s tournament.

“It’s incredibly important that we put this tournament together and the Basketball Hall of Fame has been a really good partner. this event is only going to get bigger; we want to grab the most talented players and enthusiasts of the game from all over New England to play in it. so, we’re going to get them,” said Tim Garstka, Director of sales for the Big E.

At the Big E’s Hoopalndia Day, people passing by the events booth could simply pick up a ball and put some shots up, or participate in skills challenges and basketball demonstrations with players like Western New England University shooting guard Mike Resnick

“I just feel like this is a great way to get everybody together. Everyone has a common love of basketball especially in the place where it was born right here in Springfield I’m glad we can get everyone together for this event,” said Resnick.

Gartska tells us, he hopes for more teams and more crowd attendance when the courts are set up on the Big E fairgrounds next summer.

“We have an incredible staff, all our people worked day and night to make sure it was a success. Now that we’ve got that year under our belt we’re trying to be bigger and better next year. We want to double everything,” said Garstka.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.