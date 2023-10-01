Jones Library hosts expansion event with Actor John Lithgow at Amherst College

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Actor John Lithgow spoke on Saturday night at Amherst College about the importance of libraries and humanities.

He also expressed his support for the Jones Library expansion project.

This event started at 7:30 p.m. at the Johnson Chapel on the Amherst College campus.

Western Mass News spoke with Lee Edwards, trustee of the Jones Library and co-chair of the library’s capital campaign committee.

She told us about the library’s plan to expand its amity street building.

“We’re hoping to expand the library,” said Edwards. “We’re going to make accessible some beautiful parts of the older building that are now not accessible to the public. When we open this new space we will open up the old space and use it for public access in a way that it is not currently able to be used.”

All proceeds from Saturday night’s event will be used to support the Jones Library’s national endowment for the humanities challenge grant.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.