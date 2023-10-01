MassMutual announces $870k grant for social capital program

This funding will allow Union Capital to fully launch its model throughout Springfield while sustaining the growth of the Boston program.
By Camelia Reid, Photojournalist: Matt White and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Union Capital, a nonprofit whose mission is to transform social capital into opportunity by rewarding community engagement announced today its expansion into Springfield made possible by a $870,000 grant.

Its innovative approach combines technology and relationship building to strengthen neighborhood networks and build social capital.

Springfield residents who attended the launch event and signed up for the app automatically earned 1,000 points for each hour of attendance.

