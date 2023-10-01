‘Walls of Love’ get set up in Springfield

By Camelia Reid, Photojournalist: Matt White and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holly Jackson was pregnant, homeless, and dealing with a domestic situation, she knew firsthand how lonely and defeated one could feel without a home or hope.

Despite her own personal struggles, Holly overcame homelessness and poverty and has started an organization that provides essentials and hygiene supplies to those in need.

In 2018 she began the Walls of Love campaign to give back to her hometown in Cleveland Ohio as well as surrounding neighborhoods.

Through Walls of Love, hundreds of volunteers throughout the region have gathered within schools, churches, and community centers to package items for future walls and connect to their neighbors in need.

Walls of Love are currently throughout several states in the U.S. including Massachusetts.

“The initiative we’ve partnered with an organization based out of Ohio. and she’s done over 22 hundred walls across the country. so we partnered with them as an employee resource group at Yankee Candle to actually get donations from fellow colleagues. Bag them, sort them, and actually display this wall in an area of need where people can come and grab different things as a small show of love and kindness,” said one event volunteer

“Join in activities like this because we have so much hate going around in our community right now. Those who have the opportunity should be sharing as much as possible to help us all get through these challenging times.” said another event volunteer

Walls of Love will celebrate its 5th anniversary by doing 50 Walls of Love the same day across the U.S

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

