24-hour emergency animal hospital officially opens in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We have been following ongoing efforts to increase emergency veterinary care in western Massachusetts. Now starting on Monday, a 24-hour animal emergency hospital is open in West Springfield.

Doors have opened for the new animal hospital, pet owners in the area can bring their furry friends in for care any time, day or night.

Its been a busy first day at the Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Services newest location on Capital Drive in West Springfield. It’s the only facility of its kind in Hampden County.

Western Mass News was told about five minutes after the 24-hour emergency room’s doors first opened around 9 in the morning, the waiting area has been filled with pets and their owners needing some medical help.

Its a project years in the making and the hospital’s director Keri Gardent told us it was the high demand, like the one we saw first-hand in the waiting room, that brought the facility here in the first place.

“Expanding our footprint and being able to expand where we’re able to be able to provide services for patients in the area,” explained Gardent. “There clearly is just a really big need and there’s a big void and so figured, “why don’t we try to help?”

This is the hospital’s second location, the first one is in South Deerfield where they provide a large scope of services, but Gardent told us its important to have one right in people’s backyards because in an emergency, every second counts.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.