30th anniversary Rays of Hope Walk and Run Toward the Cure of Breast Cancer weeks away

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s breast cancer awareness month, we’re just weeks away from the 30th anniversary “Rays of Hope Walk and Run Toward the Cure of Breast Cancer!”

The event is held annually by the Baystate Health foundation and presented by Gary Rome Hyundai, the event raises funds for breast cancer research in the hopes of one day finding a cure.

This year’s event is Sunday, October 22 at Temple Beth El on Dickinson Street in Springfield, but a virtual walk will also be held for those avoiding large crowds.

If you or anyone would like to participate, you can register now on the Rays of Hope website, CLICK HERE.

