30th anniversary Rays of Hope Walk and Run Toward the Cure of Breast Cancer weeks away

By Samantha O'Connor and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s breast cancer awareness month, we’re just weeks away from the 30th anniversary “Rays of Hope Walk and Run Toward the Cure of Breast Cancer!”

The event is held annually by the Baystate Health foundation and presented by Gary Rome Hyundai, the event raises funds for breast cancer research in the hopes of one day finding a cure.

This year’s event is Sunday, October 22 at Temple Beth El on Dickinson Street in Springfield, but a virtual walk will also be held for those avoiding large crowds.

If you or anyone would like to participate, you can register now on the Rays of Hope website, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield looks on before the start of a baseball game...
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57
Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.
Toys R Us planning comeback with new flagship stores to open in 2024
Sunday was the final day of the 2023 Big E season, and almost everyone wanted to be there.
Last day of the Big E leads to deadlocked traffic, record-high attendance numbers
The Boston Red Sox say retired pitcher Tim Wakefield has died at age 57
The Boston Red Sox say retired pitcher Tim Wakefield has died at age 57
Sunshine and 80s on tap the next few days...
Unseasonably Warm Weather on Tap This Week!

Latest News

Getting Answers: West Springfield animal hospital plans
24-hour emergency animal hospital officially opens in West Springfield
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Italian Heritage Month flag raising, ‘Pink Patch Project’
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month
‘Each Moment We’re Alive’ to hold benefit tournament for cancer support programs in Holyoke
Sunshine and 80s on tap the next few days...
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Cara Rintala
Jurors replaced in Cara Rintala murder trial, deliberations to start from beginning