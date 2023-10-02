Coats for Kids drive get underway to help kids in need this winter

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As we start October, cold weather is on the way, which means kids and families in need will need our help by giving them winter coats and other warm clothing.

“It is just an opportunity for folks in this community to come together, get a new or gently used coat for a young person or an older teenager, so when the weather turns cold, we don’t have cold families,” said Salvation Army Major Donald Spencer.

It is that time of year for Salvation Army chapters all across western Massachusetts. Coats for Kids, the Salvation Army’s annual winter coat donation drive, which Western Mass News is proud to support, got underway on Monday. Spencer said this is one of the most vital times of the year.

“The Salvation Army enjoys the opportunity to bring those that want to help together with those that need help, so we enjoy being that middle man as it were,” Spencer added.

Spencer told us about 1,000 coats were collected and distributed in last year’s drive. This year, the goal is at least 1,500 coats and Spencer said other items can be gathered in the process.

This week, we're getting answers from the Salvation Army ahead of the start of this year's Coats for Kids drive.

“Any warm clothing would do. We’re especially looking for larger sizes because children grow quickly and the teenagers need to stay warm as well,” Spencer explained.

The Western Massachusetts Salvation Army locations are not the only spots accepting donations. There are bins in our Western Mass News lobby on Liberty Street in Springfield that are ready to be filled. For Spencer, this is an effort that warms his heart.

“I’m new here. I’m really looking forward to the generosity of the people in our community as we begin this drive,” Spencer noted.

The Salvation Army will accept coats and other warm clothing for this drive until October 13. The coats will then be distributed at the Springfield location on October 28.

You can help the thousands of local children in need of warm coats this winter. You can bring new and clean gently used items to our Western Mass News studios at 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. We’ll be collecting coats, mittens, gloves hats, and scarves. The Salvation Army in Springfield will also be collecting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday through October 13.

