Coca-Cola plant in Northampton will remain open until 2024

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Coca-Cola will continue operating its bottling plant in Northampton through next year.

According to the spokesperson for Coca-Cola, she told us in statement quote:

“We have adjusted our timing and now expect a portion of the facility will continue to operate at least through 2024.”

She went on and said...

“As always, we remain focused on supporting our employees and the Northampton community throughout the closure process and will continue to work closely with the city throughout this transition.”

