Dog caught on camera behind wheel of speeding car

A dog is caught on camera behind the wheel of a car breaking the speed limit in Slovakia. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeremy Roth
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dog was caught behind the wheel in a doggone bizarre traffic moment caught on camera.

Police in Slovakia had a bone to pick with this driver after traffic cameras caught what appeared to be the man’s dog behind the wheel of a speeding car.

In what is already a legendary Facebook post, police shared a traffic cam image clearly showing the dog behind the wheel.

According to the post, the driver who was cited and fined claimed the dog unexpectedly jumped into his lap, but police said there was no evidence to support the claim.

In fact, no moving video was released at all.

The pic went viral, and social media did what it does best, offering such helpful insights including “That dog likely drives better than most people.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield looks on before the start of a baseball game...
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57
Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.
Toys R Us planning comeback with new flagship stores to open in 2024
Sunday was the final day of the 2023 Big E season, and almost everyone wanted to be there.
Last day of the Big E leads to deadlocked traffic, record-high attendance numbers
The Boston Red Sox say retired pitcher Tim Wakefield has died at age 57
The Boston Red Sox say retired pitcher Tim Wakefield has died at age 57
Dan's Monday Morning Forecast
Warm, dry start to October

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trump sounds off outside NY fraud trial that accuses him of lying about wealth
Mariah Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums...
Mariah Carey announces 13-stop 2023 holiday tour
FILE - A pharmacist holds a bottle of the antibiotic doxycycline hyclate in Sacramento, Calif.,...
US health officials propose using a cheap antibiotic as a ‘morning-after pill’ against STDs
The Big E
‘We are all a bit melancholy’: Officials react as Big E wraps up for 2023 season
A motion for a new trial was filed Monday on behalf of a man currently serving a life sentence...
Motion filed for new trial for man convicted in 1984 Springfield murder