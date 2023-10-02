‘Each Moment We’re Alive’ to hold benefit tournament for cancer support programs in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - “Each Moment We’re Alive” will host a tournament to benefit several programs in Holyoke.

The organization said they will hold the cornhole benefit tournament at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke on October 15 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The group of cancer survivors will raise money to support their “Circle of Angels,” the walking team for the “Rays of Hope” and their cancer support programs.

