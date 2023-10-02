‘Each Moment We’re Alive’ to hold benefit tournament for cancer support programs in Holyoke

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month(Pexels)
By Samantha O'Connor and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - “Each Moment We’re Alive” will host a tournament to benefit several programs in Holyoke.

The organization said they will hold the cornhole benefit tournament at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke on October 15 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The group of cancer survivors will raise money to support their “Circle of Angels,” the walking team for the “Rays of Hope” and their cancer support programs.

You can find more info on their website, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield looks on before the start of a baseball game...
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57
Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.
Toys R Us planning comeback with new flagship stores to open in 2024
Sunday was the final day of the 2023 Big E season, and almost everyone wanted to be there.
Last day of the Big E leads to deadlocked traffic, record-high attendance numbers
The Boston Red Sox say retired pitcher Tim Wakefield has died at age 57
The Boston Red Sox say retired pitcher Tim Wakefield has died at age 57
Sunshine and 80s on tap the next few days...
Unseasonably Warm Weather on Tap This Week!

Latest News

Getting Answers: West Springfield animal hospital plans
24-hour emergency animal hospital officially opens in West Springfield
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Italian Heritage Month flag raising, ‘Pink Patch Project’
Sunshine and 80s on tap the next few days...
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Cara Rintala
Jurors replaced in Cara Rintala murder trial, deliberations to start from beginning