Jurors replaced in Cara Rintala murder trial, deliberations to start from beginning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We have new developments in the Cara Rintala murder trial as jurors were replaced.

According to the Hampshire District Court, the judge has released and replaced two of the jurors.

One alternate juror was also released, there is no word yet as to why the jurors were let go.

Officials said due to these changes, deliberations will have start again from the beginning.

Deliberations will start again tomorrow around 10 a.m.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.