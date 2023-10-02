Locations around Springfield take part in ‘Light up Springfield Pink’ intiative

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Folks over at Springfield College are joining in on the “Light Up Springfield Pink” Initiative

The event is In support of the 30th anniversary of the Rays of Hope Walk and Run Toward the Cure of Breast Cancer.

Tonight the corner of the Richard B. Flynn Campus Union on Alden Street was illuminated with pink lights.

During the month of October, Springfield College will join municipal buildings in the city of Springfield such as City Hall, Symphony Hall, and Union Station with being lit up pink.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.