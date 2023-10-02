Motion filed for new trial for man convicted in 1984 Springfield murder

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A motion for a new trial was filed Monday on behalf of a man currently serving a life sentence in the stabbing death of a woman back in 1984.

Lawyers with the New England Innocence Project came to Springfield to file a motion for a new trial on behalf of Edward Wright, who was convicted in the 1985 murder of 24-year-old Penny Anderson.

“New DNA evidence from key items connected to the murder, police reports kept from Mr. Wright for all these years and new forensic expert analysis, all of this supports Mr. Wright’s innocence and supports what Mr. Wright said all along: someone else committed this murder,” said Radhan Natarajan, executive director of the New England Innocence Project

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Anderson worked at a club on Worthington Street and was found dead on May 14, 1984 in her Dwight Street apartment. They said she was “found tied to a chair and stabbed over 60 times.” Her son was found crying in the room. Wright was then found in Wilmington, DE five days later.

Witnesses testified they saw Wright enter Anderson’s apartment with her that night, but Wright argued Anderson was alive when he left her apartment.

Wright was sentenced to life in prison without a chance for parole and filed a request for a new trial five times: first in 1985, then in 1992, 1997, and 2003.

“Recently, he shared ‘I just want the truth to finally come out, so a court can do the right thing and I can live out the rest of my life in freedom,’” said Stephanie Hartung, senior staff attorney for the New England Innocence Project.

As part of their motion, the New England Innocence Project is presenting new DNA evidence for the public, which they said has never been reviewed by any court. Western Mass News was there while they called on Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni to overturn the conviction.

“Mr. Wright thought it was so important to get DNA testing on items, like clothing the victim was wearing when she was murdered, the pillow that the assailant put over her face, and the washcloth containing blood that did not belong to the victim. That DNA testing excludes Mr. Wright from each of the key pieces of evidence collected at the crime scene,” said Wright’s co-counsel Isaac Saidel-Goleyi. “Mr. Wright’s DNA was not on any of these items connected to the murder.”

Meanwhile, the Hampden District Attorney Office told us in a statement, in part:

“Prior to today’s filing, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office conducted a forensic review, which did not reveal any new evidence questioning the integrity of this conviction. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s appeal unit will review his most recent filing and present its case in court.”

