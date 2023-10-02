New England fans, sports analyst remember Red Sox’s Tim Wakefield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New England sports fans were just as stunned as those opponents, when learning the news of Tim Wakefield’s passing.

In 2004, an 86-year curse was broken, the Red Sox finally won a world series.

Much to the credit of Tim Wakefield’s ability to throw a knuckleball that stunned everyone that stepped into the batter’s box.

Now, western Massachusetts honors the life of “Wake”.

“Tim Wakefield had a free lunch from Pittsfield to Provincetown,” said Scott Coen.

Longtime Western Mass News sports reporter Scott Coen remembers the kind of athlete Tim Wakefield was.

“He was everything that encapsulates what an athlete in New England is all about,” added Coen.

On Sunday, New England sports fans learned the knuckleballer from the golden age of Red Sox baseball had passed away at age 57.

His illness shared with the public just three days prior.

“I couldn’t believe it, he was so young,” expressed Katrina Liszka, a Springfield resident. “He seemed vibrant. It was shocking, it was absolutlely shocking, it was kind of devastating. He was part of the world series team and we say ‘dream team’ so to speak and part of it’s gone now.”

Wakefield was known for his pivotal role on the bump in the 2004 world series, one that solidified him in many Boston sports fans’ mount Rushmore.

Losing him suddenly left many in shock.

“It was kind of staggering, I actually teared up a bit,” said Thomas Feeley, a Holyoke resident.

Thomas Feeley told Western Mass News that Wakefield was one of his personal favorite players.

“To give so many years of your life to your team and to give it all you have and then stay on board as a broadcaster at that level was something else too,” added Feeley.

Wakefield notched 200 wins before retiring to the New England sports network booth as an analyst for the Sox. There, he continued his love of baseball.

“I think the one thing Tim Wakefield always had was an unbridled passion for the game and combined with a love of the Red Sox, he really loved this team, this organization,” expressed Tom Caron. “He came from the Pittsburg pirates, was born and raised in Florida, but he became a New Englander through and through. Married Stacy who was a local girl from here and just set up roots. So I think that connection to the town really allowed him to sort of see the game the way the fans see it and it made him the perfect broadcaster.”

In a tweet, Tom Caron said:

In a tweet, Tom Caron said:

“He made every fan he met feel special,” added Caron. “He would take time, listen to their stories about what happened or why it was special to them. He just really had that genuine ability to connect with everybody, and that’s a rare trait, it really is, it’s a gift.”

In addition to a baseball, Wakefield spent his time giving back with the jimmy fund, raising funds for the Dana-Farber cancer institute, that includes event with Western Mass News’s own Dave Madsen.

On October 1, participants of this year’s Jimmy Fund walk learned of his passing at Fenway Park’s finish line.

“He was a staple to this community and such a great friend to the Jimmy Fund,” said Director of the Jimmy Fund Walk, Zzack Blackburn.

Many think it’s just a matter of time until he’s back in Boston.

“He’s gonna have his number up in the rafters in right field stands just like Mo Vaughn and Carl Yastrzemsk,” noted Coen.

Previous to the Red Sox, Wakefield spent his first two seasons in major league baseball with the Pittsburgh pirates as a first baseman.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.