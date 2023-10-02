Thomas Rhett stops concert to pray for fan suffering medical emergency

Thomas Rhett stops his concert to pray. (Source: Sheena Lynn / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Country music star Thomas Rhett paused his Nashville show to pray for a fan suffering a medical emergency.

A TikTok video posted by Sheena Lynn shows Rhett on the edge of the stage talking with those nearby before leading a prayer for the man identified as “Terry.”

“Thomas Rhett handled this scary situation with grace,” the social media post said.

Rhett later posted an update to his X account saying that Terry was home and recovering.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield looks on before the start of a baseball game...
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57
Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.
Toys R Us planning comeback with new flagship stores to open in 2024
Sunday was the final day of the 2023 Big E season, and almost everyone wanted to be there.
Last day of the Big E leads to deadlocked traffic, record-high attendance numbers
The Boston Red Sox say retired pitcher Tim Wakefield has died at age 57
The Boston Red Sox say retired pitcher Tim Wakefield has died at age 57
Sunshine and 80s on tap the next few days...
Unseasonably Warm Weather on Tap This Week!

Latest News

Charlotte Sena was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black...
Search resumes for missing 9-year-old girl who vanished during camping trip in upstate New York park
Getting Answers: West Springfield animal hospital plans
24-hour emergency animal hospital officially opens in West Springfield
Authorities say the roof of a church has collapsed in northern Mexico during a Mass, killing at...
11 people are dead after Mexico church roof collapses; no more people believed buried in rubble
President Joe Biden applauds as actress Selma Blair speaks during an event to celebrate the...
Selma Blair helps White House salute landmark disability legislation
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Italian Heritage Month flag raising, ‘Pink Patch Project’