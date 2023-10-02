Town by Town: Italian Heritage Month flag raising, ‘Pink Patch Project’

By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield and Chicopee.

An Italian flag raising held in Springfield on Monday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and officials joined with the Italian Cultural Center of Western Mass Inc.

At the event they raised the Italian flag in honor of Italian Heritage Month on the front steps of city hall.

Lastly, the Chicopee Police Department, along with law enforcement agencies across the country will be supporting the “Pink Patch Project” during the month of October.

The “Pink Patch Project” was created to bring attention to the fight of breast cancer and to support breast cancer research.

The funds raised by the sale of the patches will be donated to a local charity.

Patches can be purchased at the police station for $10 from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

