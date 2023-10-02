Two vehicle accident in Wilbraham leads to overturned vehicle

By Camelia Reid, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wilbraham Police and Fire responded to a two-car crash in the area of Monson and Glendale Road.

At the scene when our western mass news crews first arrived, we saw that 2 cars were involved in the crash with one car completely turned over.

We reached out to Wilbraham Fire and Police Department for more information on this incident but have yet to hear back from them.

We’ll continue to bring you more information on this crash as it enters our newsroom.

