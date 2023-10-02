Unseasonably Warm Weather on Tap This Week!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a pretty dismal end to September, it’s been a much nicer start to October! Another beauty today with sunshine and a few clouds, light breezes and seasonably warm temperatures in the middle 70s. Humidity remains quite low so we will cool quickly after the sun sets.

Clear skies continue tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 40s to low 50s with light to calm wind. River valley fog likely forms through sunrise.

A big temperature swing is on tap Tuesday with upper 40s in the morning to lower 80s by the afternoon! We may even approach the record high for Westover of 82 set back in 1983! Breezes will be lighter than today along with full sunshine, so it will feel warm! Dew points will also be climbing, so expect not only a warm feel, but a muggy one too!

Sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures continue Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower 80s both days, with Wednesday likely being the warmest. A ridge of high pressure is bringing in this early October heat and will start breaking down at the end of the week. Our next weather-maker arrives Friday into the weekend, bringing an increasing threat for rain and a cool-down.

Clouds return Friday along with a chance for showers thanks to a strong southerly flow ahead of a cold front. The cold front will move through on Saturday, bringing likely showers and a chance for downpours and even a few thunderstorms. It’s still very early, so expect details on timing and rain amounts later in the week. Once we get behind the front, much drier air returns along with cooler than normal temperatures that last from Sunday through at least mid-next week.

