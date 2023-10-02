Vietnamese Cultural Association Moon Festival celebrated in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Earlier this evening Mayor Domenic J. Sarno attended the Vietnamese Cultural Association Moon Festival right here in Springfield.

The traditional Moon Festival is a holiday where family and friends can gather together to celebrate with song and dance and enjoy mooncakes, a traditional Vietnamese treat.

In a statement, Mayor Sarno says he is honored to attend the festival once again and that he and his administration are proud to support and recognize the great contributions our Vietnamese community has made to the world.

“The Vietnamese American Community has been a thriving community here in Springfield. especially forest park, we long all amongst each other here. and they’re so industrious. Their businesses, entrepreneurship, and the respect of their elders and seniors. The importance of education for their young people. and they have been such great friends to me and to the community of Springfield. Tonight is the moon festival, we’re gonna march throughout our Forest Park area, with lit lanterns. This brings back a lot of memories from my young days.”

Mayor Sarno says he always looks forward to Vietnamese festive events.

