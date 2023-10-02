Vietnamese Cultural Association Moon Festival celebrated in Springfield

The traditional Moon Festival is a holiday where family and friends can gather together to celebrate with song and dance and enjoy mooncakes, a traditional Viet
By Camelia Reid, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Earlier this evening Mayor Domenic J. Sarno attended the Vietnamese Cultural Association Moon Festival right here in Springfield.

The traditional Moon Festival is a holiday where family and friends can gather together to celebrate with song and dance and enjoy mooncakes, a traditional Vietnamese treat.

In a statement, Mayor Sarno says he is honored to attend the festival once again and that he and his administration are proud to support and recognize the great contributions our Vietnamese community has made to the world.

“The Vietnamese American Community has been a thriving community here in Springfield. especially forest park, we long all amongst each other here. and they’re so industrious. Their businesses, entrepreneurship, and the respect of their elders and seniors. The importance of education for their young people. and they have been such great friends to me and to the community of Springfield. Tonight is the moon festival, we’re gonna march throughout our Forest Park area, with lit lanterns. This brings back a lot of memories from my young days.”

Mayor Sarno says he always looks forward to Vietnamese festive events.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.
Toys R Us planning comeback with new flagship stores to open in 2024
FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield looks on before the start of a baseball game...
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
Beautiful start to October
Beautiful Start to October Ahead
A no-trespassing sign hangs on a gate outside a private property, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in...
Town closes picture-perfect road leading to Sleepy Hollow Farm after social media influencers clog it

Latest News

The event is In support of the 30th anniversary of the Rays of Hope Walk and Run Toward the...
Locations around Springfield take part in ‘Light up Springfield Pink’ intiative
At the scene when our western mass news crews first arrived, we saw that 2 cars were involved...
Two vehicle accident in Wilbraham leads to overturned vehicle
The event is In support of the 30th anniversary of the Rays of Hope Walk and Run Toward the...
Locations around Springfield take part in ‘Light up Springfield Pink’ intiative
The traditional Moon Festival is a holiday where family and friends can gather together to...
Vietnamese Cultural Association Moon Festival celebrated in Springfield