1 person hospitalized following Springfield crash

One person sent to the hospital after their car flipped over on Jasper Street in Springfield.
By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person sent to the hospital after their car flipped over on Jasper Street in Springfield.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Springfield fire crews responded to the one-car rollover crash.

According to officials, the driver had to be rescued from their car. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

