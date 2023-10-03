1 person hospitalized following Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person sent to the hospital after their car flipped over on Jasper Street in Springfield.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Springfield fire crews responded to the one-car rollover crash.

According to officials, the driver had to be rescued from their car. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

