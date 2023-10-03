11 local communities to receive funding from state’s body-worn camera program

(WGGB/WSHM) -- The Healey-Driscoll Administration has announced over $3.6 billion in grant funds to 52 local police departments for the implementation or expansion of body-worn camera programs across the Bay State.

Now in its third year, the Law Enforcement Body-Worn Camera Program supports local agencies and promotes transparency and accountability in policing. Eleven local departments will receive funding including:

Adams

Belchertown

Bernardston

Goshen

Granvile

Lanesborough

North Adams

Northfield

Orange

Warwick

Whately

The grants will fund these programs through the 2024 fiscal year.

