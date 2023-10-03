11 local communities to receive funding from state’s body-worn camera program
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) -- The Healey-Driscoll Administration has announced over $3.6 billion in grant funds to 52 local police departments for the implementation or expansion of body-worn camera programs across the Bay State.
Now in its third year, the Law Enforcement Body-Worn Camera Program supports local agencies and promotes transparency and accountability in policing. Eleven local departments will receive funding including:
- Adams
- Belchertown
- Bernardston
- Goshen
- Granvile
- Lanesborough
- North Adams
- Northfield
- Orange
- Warwick
- Whately
The grants will fund these programs through the 2024 fiscal year.
