11 local communities to receive funding from state’s body-worn camera program

The Healey-Driscoll Administration has announced over $3.6 billion in grant funds to 52 local...
The Healey-Driscoll Administration has announced over $3.6 billion in grant funds to 52 local police departments for the implementation or expansion of body-worn camera programs across the Bay State.(Axon)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) -- The Healey-Driscoll Administration has announced over $3.6 billion in grant funds to 52 local police departments for the implementation or expansion of body-worn camera programs across the Bay State.

Now in its third year, the Law Enforcement Body-Worn Camera Program supports local agencies and promotes transparency and accountability in policing. Eleven local departments will receive funding including:

  • Adams
  • Belchertown
  • Bernardston
  • Goshen
  • Granvile
  • Lanesborough
  • North Adams
  • Northfield
  • Orange
  • Warwick
  • Whately

The grants will fund these programs through the 2024 fiscal year.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

