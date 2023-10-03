Bradley Airport named among Condé Nast Traveler’s top 10 best airports

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Bradley International Airport has been recognized as a top-ten airport for the seventh year in a row.

The Connecticut Airport Authority made the announcement Tuesday that Bradley made the list in the Conde Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards. More than 520,000 readers took part in the survey.

This year’s recognition comes amid ongoing improvement projects and and upgrades to the baggage screening process.

“This award acknowledges the hard work of our entire airport community, and we are grateful to our growing and dedicated passengers for their continued support,” said Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director Kevin Dillon in a statement.

Bradley is New England’s second largest airport.

