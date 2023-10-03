Cara Rintala murder trial deliberations will restart after jurors are replaced

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The case against Cara Rintala continues. She’s on trial for the fourth time in connection with the murder of her wife more than a decade ago. Now, a judge sent multiple jurors home.

With those alternates now stepping in as jurors, deliberations must start all over again, meaning we’ve taken a step backwards when it comes to finally hearing a verdict.

After ten days of testimony and nearly three days of analyzing evidence, the jury in the case against Cara Rintala remains at a standstill.

On Monday, the judge sent three jurors home.

“To have three jurors dismissed in one day is rare, but it does happen,” said Attorney Jared Olanoff.

Rintala faces a single count of murder in connection with the strangulation death of her wife, 37-year-old Annamarie Cochrane.

But, with of two of the twelve deliberating jurors and one alternate juror no longer part of the panel, the process can’t pick up where it left off on Friday.

“There are alternates that are there to step in and take the place of those deliberating jurors,” explained Attorney Olanoff. “When that happens, the jury must deliberate anew. They must start deliberations all over again.”

Local criminal defense attorney Jared Olanoff has stood in the courtroom for countless jury trials, he said it’s the twelve individuals in that jury box that stand between the courtroom and a verdict.

“Jurors, especially in a case like this, are the most important part of the criminal justice system,” noted Attorney Olanoff. “They’re the ones that ultimately decide the case. They’re the ones that are going to decide if the defendant is guilty or not guilty.”

This is the fourth trial for Rintala, the first two ended in mistrials when juries were unable to come back with a unanimous verdicts. The third trial ended in a conviction that was later overturned on an appeal.

No matter the outcome of this latest trial, law professor Doctor Bridgette Baldwin said it’s one for the history books.

“The Rintala case is giving us some historical pieces to add to our law debut,” added Dr. Baldwin. “It’s the first same-sex married couple murder trial and its gone through its fourth trial and now this. So it’s definitely giving us something to study for years to come.”

Western Mass News asked both experts: could we possibly see a fifth trial? Both Olanoff and Baldwin said it’s within the scope of possibility.

We are told that deliberations will start again on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

