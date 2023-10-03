Chicopee Street closed, police investigating serious vehicle crash in Chicopee

Toledo police lights
Toledo police lights(WTVG)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is underway following a vehicle crash in Chicopee.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, Chicopee Street is closed in the area of 600 block due to a serious car crash.

Chicopee Street is now closed, officials ask the public to avoid the area at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

