Former MGM Springfield employee who filed discrimination lawsuit drops case

By Joe Chaisson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A former employee who filed a lawsuit against MGM Springfield has decided to drop the case on Tuesday.

According to the Hampden Superior Court Clerk’s office, an ex-employee of MGM Springfield, who filed a discrimination lawsuit against the casino nearly a year ago and made claims that diversity hires were improperly reported to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission has agreed to dismiss the case.

Chelan Brown was previously a diversity manager for MGM Springfield and the lawsuit stems from issues about whether the casino discriminated and retaliated against Brown after she notified casino leadership about claims of inaccurate hiring reports.

