Halloween makeover: Woman creates skeleton versions of the hottest couple in entertainment

America’s latest celebrity romance, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, is getting a Halloween twist. (Source: CNN, WISH, TSA, NASA, KSTU)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – America’s latest celebrity romance, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, is getting a Halloween twist.

Michal Owens created a larger-than-life skeleton dubbed “Skaylor Swift” to pay homage to the upcoming release of the re-recorded 1989 album.

The blonde hair is three wigs sewn together to help create the singer’s trademark bangs and the dress is blue to go along with the 1989 album.

Originally the pop icon was going to be a solo act until legendary Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught her eye and Owens knew the blank space had to be filled.

“When she attended the Chiefs game, I just thought it would be fun to make one of them Travis Kelce,” Owens said.

She made a companion skeleton modeled after Swift’s rumored boyfriend.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway following a vehicle crash in Chicopee.
1 dead, 2 injured following serious vehicle crash in Chicopee
Sunday was the final day of the 2023 Big E season, and almost everyone wanted to be there.
Last day of the Big E leads to deadlocked traffic, record-high attendance numbers
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
This year’s Big E is officially over, the final weekend drawing in huge crowds. That meant huge...
‘We are all a bit melancholy’: Officials react as Big E wraps up for 2023 season
FILE - Russ Francis charges ahead four yards for the Patriots as the Colts' Derrel Luce has a...
Plane crash in Lake Placid kills 2, including former NFL Pro Bowler

Latest News

Originally the pop icon was going to be a solo act until legendary Kansas City Chiefs tight end...
Woman creates skeleton versions of the hottest couple in entertainment
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
Speaker McCarthy’s job at risk after House votes to move ahead with hard-right effort to oust him
Defendants Matthew Collins, left, and Christopher "Shane" Burbank talk in the gallery during...
Opening statements to begin in Washington officers’ trial in deadly arrest of Black man Manuel Ellis
Tom Brady gives a young fan his rookie card, worth more than $1,000. (Source: Wax, Packs and...
Tom Brady trades his own rookie card to young boy: 'That’s a $1,000 card right there'