Hyundai Hope of Wheels donates $100,000 to support pediatric cancer research

Hyundai Hope on Wheels presented Baystate Children’s Hospital with $100,000 to support pediatric cancer research on Monday.
By Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue, Raegan Loughrey and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hyundai Hope on Wheels presented Baystate Children’s Hospital with $100,000 to support pediatric cancer research on Monday.

This year, Hyundai Hope on Wheels celebrated its 25th anniversary with $25 million in pediatric cancer research and programmatic grants.

This will bring the organization’s donation total to $225 million since Hyundai joined the fight against pediatric cancer in 1998.

For the second year in a row Baystate Children’s Hospital was awarded a grant to help them fight childhood cancer in western Massachusetts.

“Its really enabled us to give the patients the childhood patients with cancer in western mass just the best care the best possible experience and the best shot at a cure,” said Matt Richardson, Chief of Pediatric Oncology at Baystate Children’s Hospital.

He added that the grant will help to fund the salary of a nurse practioner who will help families with a number of different tasks like cost of cancer care and indirect costs like missed work, groceries, gas and more.

