‘It’s the people’: Big E vendors reflect on their experience after the fair’s 17 days

The Big E
The Big E(Western Mass News)
By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With this year’s Big E now over, vendors spent Monday packing up and moving out. We caught up with some of them as they reflect on the past 17 days.

The vendors we spoke with both first timers and regulars at the fair, say despite challenges, they had a positive experience and they look forward to next year.

“Actually, I think I did pretty well this year,” said Tracy Peloquin, owner of Simply Dip-licious. “We’ve been here 8 years and every year it gets a little better.”

“I call it my freshman year,” added Andrew Poce, owner of Wild Smokehouse. “I learned a lot. And the traffic flow, when weather permitted, was phenomenal.”

On Monday, the remnants of this year’s Big E could be seen as the vendors packed up their booths in West Springfield.

Among them Joey and Jonathan Cunningham, the owners of Joey’s Deli and Market, first timers at the fair.

Western Mass News first introduced you to them ahead of the Big E, as Jonathan prepared by making 4,000 hand-made pies.

“That was a huge stress coming in,” expressed Cunningham. “As we got started, I think we were able to realize what we have was potentially going to be not sufficient. So, we quickly got to cooking again. Which is a great problem to have. We started with about 4,200 pies and finished with about 6,000. We were close. I had no idea where to start and now we have a starting point for next year.”

Like the Cunninghams, the president and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition, Gene Cassidy, is also already looking forward to next year.

“It’s a long process, but we are well into it, and we’ll be closing up this fair for the next, probably, 8 to 10 weeks,” explained Cassidy. “And then we’ll hit the ground running, trying to make sure that we create something really positive for 2024.”

All of them told us that despite any challenges like the rainy days and huge traffic backups especially this past weekend, they are all planning to come back.

They said it’s mainly because of the fairgoers.

“The people, I actually really like the people and I have such a good following now,” noted Peloquin. “And they just come back and are like ‘I’m so happy that you’re here.’”

“The bantering and the comradery between the states and the people in the show are phenomenal,” said Poce.

“That, I think is a big take away from the last 17 days for us, it was nice meeting all of the people too,” added the Cunninghams. “For me, that was my favorite part. It was talking to everybody.”

During the clean-up period this week, the West Springfield Police Department will have officers at the fairgrounds to make sure everything goes smoothly.

