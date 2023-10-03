Jury in Cara Rintala murder trial dismissed, deliberations begin

Cara Rintala
Cara Rintala(Western Mass News / File)
By Joe Chaisson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 3, 2023
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday marked the first full day of deliberations for the jury connected to the on-going Cara Rintala murder trial.

Deliberations restarted on Tuesday following the judge’s decision to send multiple jurors home on Monday.

According to the Hampshire Superior Court clerk’s office, the jury will be back in the courtroom on Wednesday morning.

Rintala faces a single count of murder in connection with the strangulation death of her wife, 37-year-old Annamarie Cochrane.

But, with of two of the 12 deliberating jurors and one alternate juror no longer part of the panel, the process had to restart on Tuesday.

