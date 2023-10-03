New England Innocence Project discusses motion for new trial in 1984 murder case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue to follow new developments in a 1984 Springfield murder case, after it caught the attention of the New England Innocence Project.

On Monday, a motion was filed for a new trial for the man convicted of stabbing and killing a 24-year-old woman in her Springfield apartment and lawyers said new evidence reveals his innocence.

Lawyers representing Edward Wright stood here on the steps of Hampden County Superior Court and revealed new information that no court has ever seen before. They said Wright did not have a fair trial almost four decades ago.

“Mr. Wright testified at his trial telling the jurors that he knew Penny that he had spent time with her the night that she was murdered and that he did not kill her,” explained Isaac Saidel-Goley, co-counsel for Edward Wright.

A decades-old murder case in Springfield potentially returning to the courtroom, after a motion for a new trial was filed on behalf of Edward Wright. He is currently serving a life sentence in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Penny Anderson in 1984.

“Mr. Wright was not given until very recently two police reports that point to other potential suspects and prove that a police officer in fact made false statements during Mr. Wright’s trial,” noted Nigel Tamton of the New England Innocence Project.

Attorneys with the New England Innocence Project spoke out Monday and said the case was tainted with flawed forensic evidence and revealed two other suspects in the case.

“One of those, threatened her the night of the murder, lied about his alibi, tried to sell a knife in the days after her stabbing death, admitted to family that he had broken into the crime scene and he confessed to the murder twice,” added Radha Natarajan, executive director of the New England Innocence Project. “The other suspect had been stabbed by the victim only days prior to the murder and illustrates a via tall relationship that they had, that would end with the kind of violence we saw in this type of terrible crime.”

Western Mass News asked what caught the attention of the New England Innocence Project to request a new trial.

“We get hundreds of letters each year from people who assert they are wrongfully convicted throughout New England,” explained Natarajan. “Then it is the difficult task of putting together a file, piecing through everything doing an investigation getting DNA testing and all the evidence it takes to actually go into court and move to overturn the conviction.”

They said their mission is prove that Wright did not commit this crime and to have him standing on the steps of Hampden Superior Court in the years ahead.

“The Hampden District Attorney’s office has a new conviction integrity unit,” said Natarajan. “These units in other places have joined innocence organizations in calling for convictions to be overturned when there is evidence like the new evidence we are presenting today. This district attorney’s office could do that here.”

The Hampden District Attorney’s office told us they will review this recent filing and present its case in court.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.