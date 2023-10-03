Officials address safety concerns following deadly Chicopee crash

By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash involving two cars in Chicopee claimed one life and injuring two others.

The crash happened on Monday around 7:19 p.m., and multiple 911 calls were made shortly after.

Western Mass News crews on the scene of a two-car crash Monday night on Chicopee Street.

Chicopee Police released new information on Tuesday and we’ve learned a 49-year-old woman died in the crash.

Police have determined she was traveling alone in one of the vehicles at the time of the crash, becoming trapped. Chicopee Fire personnel freed her, but she later died at Baystate Medical Center.

The other two people involved traveled together in the other car and were treated for minor injuries.

Though the cause of the crash remains under investigation, police told Western Mass News the preliminary investigation points to a side swipe crash.

We spoke with Chicopee City Council and Public Safety Committee member Delmarina López about driver and pedestrian safety, a lingering issue in the city.

“We have put a lot of measures as a reaction, and we should’ve been dealing with this issue long before,” expressed López.

López said there are different things that can be done in Chicopee to prevent future crashes.

“One of the solutions is to make sure that we have proper signage, to make sure that we’re addressing the most dangerous interceptions, and that we’re allocating more resources to ensuring that the police officers that are out, that are doing their rounds, are able to focus on traffic and speeding violations,” explained López.

For now, the crash is being investigated by local and state authorities.

