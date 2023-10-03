Police searching for vehicle following Holyoke stabbing

Police were called to a stabbing on Meadowbrook Road in Holyoke on October 3, 2023
Police were called to a stabbing on Meadowbrook Road in Holyoke on October 3, 2023(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing in Holyoke.

Holyoke Police said that they responded to Meadowbrook Road Tuesday morning and when they arrived, it was determined that the suspect was not at the scene. They added that it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Investigators learned that the suspect reportedly fled in a gray Dodge Ram pickup truck with Maryland license plates: 1FD4727.

Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900.

