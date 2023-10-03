Police searching for vehicle following Holyoke stabbing

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing in Holyoke.

Holyoke Police said that they responded to Meadowbrook Road Tuesday morning and when they arrived, it was determined that the suspect was not at the scene. They added that it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Investigators learned that the suspect reportedly fled in a gray Dodge Ram pickup truck with Maryland license plates: 1FD4727.

Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900.

