Several tourist attractions to receive part of $2 million in state grants

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Healey-Driscoll Administration has announced $2 million in grant money to be used for 45 tourist attractions across the state.

The grant program is designed to support projects that expand, build, restore, or renovate Massachusetts tourism destinations and attractions.

While this funding is to be split all across the state, some of that funding will reach western Massachusetts. State officials explained that funding locally will go to projects including:

Amelia Park Children’s Museum - $19,000 : for the addition of one new exhibit and an update to a treasured and well-used exhibit at our Children’s Museum.

Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce - $20,000 : for ADA accessible entrance and restroom renovations.

Springfield Museums - $45,000 : to update animal environments and increase educational opportunities at the Science Museum. Funding will also go toward structural changes to increase exhibit space, important way-finding, and multilingual interactive components.

The Community Fair Association of North Chester, Chester Hill, and Littleville Inc. : $10,000 The infrastructure project entails the demolition of rock ledge throughout the fairgrounds to increase the usable area for parking and exhibits by 25 to 35 percent of current usable area.

