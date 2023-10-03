Springfield police officer placed on leave following OUI arrest

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police Officer Gregg Bigda has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office confirmed that Bigda was arrested on OUI charges in Palmer over the weekend.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood issued the highest level of discipline she can hand out with that suspension as a result of the arrest.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh added that an internal investigations case will be sent out for review by the Springfield Board of Police Commissioners.

Bigda was acquitted on federal brutality charges in 2021.

