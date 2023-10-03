Sunny, warm, beautiful mid-week stretch

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An unseasonably warm October day in the books with more of the same on tap tomorrow and Thursday. Today, we managed to hit lower 80s in many spots across western Mass, including some spots in the hills and Berkshires. Humidity has risen today too, which makes it feel a bit warmer.

Skies remain clear this evening and tonight with more of a muggy feel. It won’t get as cool thanks to higher dew points in place and lows only fall into the mid-50s. Some patchy fog is possible through sunrise.

Wednesday will be another warm one and we will again challenge the record high of 83, set back in 2007 at Westover. Any early clouds burn off and we go back to sunny skies, which warm temperatures quickly. Expect little to no cloud cover and another day of light breezes and moderate humidity.

Early morning fog returns for Thursday, then we will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs back to around 80. A southeasterly wind will bring in more clouds for Friday along with a chance for spotty, light showers, especially later in the day. It won’t be a washout, but cloudy and more seasonable with highs in the low 70s-even a bit muggy. Showers become more widespread Friday night and Saturday as a cold front moves in from the west.

A powerful storm system will move into New England on Saturday with good upper-level energy. This, plus a tap into tropical moisture from tropical storm Philippe, may set us up for another heavy rain event with 2+ inches of rain looking possible. There could be flood watches posted for our area, so keep an eye on the forecast.

A very dry, much cooler air mass builds in behind the departing cold front starting Sunday. We go back to below-normal temperatures through at least the first half of next week thanks to an upper-level low spinning over southern Canada. This low may send a few disturbances through with occasional showers and patchy clouds.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.