Town by Town: Banned book week, Ezekiel’s Wheels Klezmer Band performs, fall color class

It’s day two of banned book week at the Agawam Public Library with displays of challenged and banned books over the past 50-plus years.

“Let Freedom Read” is the official 2023 campaign from the American library association and the Agawam Library is encouraging visitors to learn about banned books and what it means to have the freedom to read.

Plus, the library is also offering instructional sessions on how to use Ancestry.com to get started with your genealogy research.

Next, the award-winning and internationally acclaimed Ezekiel’s Wheels Klezmer Band is getting ready to perform at Springfield College on Tuesday night from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The wheels improvise with the intimacy of chamber music and the intensity of a rowdy dance band.

The group plays contemporary interpretation of Jewish music.

This free event is open to the Springfield College community and the public.

Lastly, the senior center at Rivermills Center and Chicopee Council on Aging is offering a fall colors class for everyone.

The class lasts about an hour and it explores various art mediums like colored pencil, oil pastel, watercolor and acrylic.

Registration opened last week.

Just give the center a call to find out the dates for each class and any other information.

