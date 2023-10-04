Healey signs bill bringing state’s first tax cuts in 20 years

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - Significant tax cuts that will provide hundreds of millions of dollars of relief to people in the Bay State were signed into law on Wednesday.

The tax package delivers $561 million dollars in reductions in the first fiscal year, which will give hundreds of thousands of families more ways to save money come tax season. Governor Maura Healey signed the new round of tax cuts to the tune of $1 billion in relief by the fiscal year 2027 into law today.

“Massachusetts, tax cuts are here and everyone is going to benefit from them,” Healey explained.

The tax relief package includes more than a dozen specific cuts and credits including an elimination of the tax for estates under $2 million, an increase to the child and dependent tax credits for the next tax year, and an increase to a slew of senior tax credits.

People we spoke with about the new cuts told Western Mass News that tax relief is needed at a time when people are paying more out of their pocket for everyday necessities.

“Everybody pays taxes, so they’re trying to get everything lower, so people can live their lives,” said Jessica Elaissaouy of Chicopee. “I think it will make it a lot easier for people.”

“They all seem like beneficial cuts to people that deserve it,” added Robert Wilson of Chicopee.

These tax cuts are set to go into effect starting this fiscal year and will deliver $561 million in tax benefits in 2024.

“We’re advocating for the people who will now benefit from it. Advocates for children and families, seniors, you can keep clapping. Small businesses, affordable housing, and economic growth,” Healey added.

There is a single compromise in the legislation concerning the return of excess state tax revenue to taxpayers. The law requiring this will stay in place but ensure the money is paid out equally to taxpayers. That measure is set to be voted on later this week.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.