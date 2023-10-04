MGM Springfield, CSJ team up in expungement and sealing process learning session

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield hosted volunteers from Western New England School of Law’s Center for Social Justice who provided free legal advice and an opportunity for those with a criminal record to learn about the expungement and sealing process.

Visitors had the opportunity to receive a free copy of their criminal offender record information report, the first step toward expungement and sealing.

Western Mass News spoke with Beth Ward, the Director of Public Affairs for MGM Springfield and she shared with us what this event means for the community.

”This is the first time MGM Springfield has offered this to the public,” added Ward. “It’s a really great opportunity for people in the community to come in and talk to our law professionals, our partners at Western New England School of Law to see if they qualify for expungement. This is part one of a two part process, and it’s a great way to open the door for things like employment and things like housing.”

Along with this event, MGM Springfield is set to host a job fair to connect individuals with employment opportunities.

