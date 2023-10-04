Powerball jackpot means big business for lottery retailers

Wednesday’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot is the third largest in the game’s history.
Wednesday's $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot is the third largest in the game's history.
By Wesley Days and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wednesday’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot is the third largest in the game’s history. We’ve all wondered how it would feel to win millions of dollars in the lottery, but those buying tickets aren’t alone in their dream spending. Convenience stores and places that sell the tickets are also getting a piece of the action.

“Help the community, help schools, maybe the police department,” said Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja.

The billion-dollar bonanza builds up hype among customers and adds some cash into retailers pockets.

“We’ve seen in the past, with these first billion dollar jackpots, in Massachusetts alone, we’re doing close to $20 million in sales just for that drawing,” Teja explained.

Teja told us that this big boom comes from the billion mark.

“Well, it used to be, kind of looking back at a time where $100 million would really get people going and drive up sales, then the threshold became $300 million to see a jump in sales, then it went to $500 million,” Teja explained. “It’s taking more and more to get people interests as they become accustomed really to these billion dollar jackpots.”

That idea holds true for Powerball player Jonathan Vera of Chicopee.

“I do like for it to be more of a raised jackpot for me to get into that Powerball. Once it’s usually around that ‘bill’ I’m already definitely in there with multiple tickets,” Vera said.

It’s a theory that has helped New Corner Variety and Deli in Chicopee rack in that dough.

“When the jackpot goes up like that, we get more customers and we sell more tickets and we’re going to get a little commission more too. That helps for the store, the people, and the community and everybody,” said Vipul Patel with New Corner Variety and Deli

If one of those tickets matches all those numbers in the Powerball drawing Wednesday night, you could grab a blazing billion plus, but retailers also stand the chance to win a $50,000 reward. Even with the reward, stores are more focused on making their customers rich.

“Fifty thousand is a separate thing, but at least someone wins the billion dollars or the $1.2 billion, I’m happy, at least my regular customer wins, or anybody wins, I’m happy,” Patel added.

Retailers aren’t going to be the only ones that win. If you want to be a part of that winning situation as well, you have until 10:59 p.m. Wednesday to pick up those Powerball tickets.

