Record Warmth Again Today!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Day two of record warmth here in western Mass with temperatures already surpassing the previous daily record of 83 degrees at Westover. A full-on summer feel today with highs hitting middle 80s along with low to moderate humidity and full sunshine.

Tonight, will look and feel like last night with clear skies, muggy and mild conditions. Lows return to the mid-50s with areas of fog through sunrise.

Fog may take a few hours to exit Thursday morning, then we will see more sunshine. The upper level ridge bringing the heat this week starts moving offshore, so afternoon highs look a little cooler Thursday with many reaching upper 70s to low 80s with a light southerly breeze. We hang on to a muggy feel Thursday night through Saturday as rain arrives.

Our next weather-maker has the potential to bring another round of heavy rain to western Mass and there are some flooding concerns. The set up includes a cold front moving in from the west along with some strong upper-level energy diving southeastward. Tropical moisture may get drawn northward into southern New England from tropical storm Philippe, which will be passing by well offshore.

Clouds increase Thursday night, and we should see a cloudy day Friday. Light showers will be around, but it doesn’t look to be a washout, more hit or miss throughout the day. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s, but still muggy. Rain should become steadier Friday night through Saturday morning and may be heavy at times. Periods of rain continue most of Saturday with a chance for occasional downpours and thunder. Rain totals are still uncertain at this point but amounts over an inch are looking more and more likely for western Mass. Breezy, cool and muggy Saturday with highs in the 60s.

A strong cold front passes through our area Saturday evening, bringing an end to steady rainfall. Wind shifts to the west-southwest behind the front and turns gusty through Sunday with some gusts reaching 30mph at times. Dew points fall fast and return to typical October levels and a cooler air mass builds into early next week as an upper-level low drifts just north of New England.

