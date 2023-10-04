Ware man sentenced for sexual offenses on minors

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A judge has sentenced convicted sex offender Michael Hunt, 53, of Ware, to nine to 11 years in state prison after hunt violated the conditions of his probation by sexually assaulting another child and contacting six other children.

Hunt had been convicted in 2002 for several sex offenses on four young boys, for which he served eight years in prison.

He was then committed for an additional five years after he was declared a sexually dangerous person.

Earlier this year, in March, Ware Police filed criminal charges against Hunt after a boy reported that Hunt had sexually assaulted him in 2018, when the boy was 10 years old.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.