Ware man sentenced for sexual offenses on minors

Michael Hunt, 53, of Ware had been convicted in 2002 for several sex offenses on four young boys, for which he served eight years in prison.
By Joe Chaisson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A judge has sentenced convicted sex offender Michael Hunt, 53, of Ware, to nine to 11 years in state prison after hunt violated the conditions of his probation by sexually assaulting another child and contacting six other children.

He was then committed for an additional five years after he was declared a sexually dangerous person.

Earlier this year, in March, Ware Police filed criminal charges against Hunt after a boy reported that Hunt had sexually assaulted him in 2018, when the boy was 10 years old.

