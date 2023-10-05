3 people displaced after van crashes into Springfield home

Authorities are investigating after a van crashed into a Springfield home.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a van crashed into a Springfield home.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that emergency crews were called to 376 Orange Street.

One person inside the van was extricated and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three people in the home have been displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.

The crash remains under investigation.

