Cara Rintala found guilty of voluntary manslaughter

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Hampshire County jury has found Cara Rintala guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

The most recent trial marked the fourth time in a decade Rintala faced a jury in a Northampton courtroom for the 2010 murder of her wife, Annamarie Cochrane.

Western Mass News has been following this case closely from the beginning, with it making national headlines after the first two trials in 2013 and 2014 resulted in hung juries. A third trial in 2016 ended with the jury finding Rintala guilty of first-degree murder and sentencing her to a life sentence. However, in 2021, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court overturned the decision and stated that expert witness testimony was used improperly.

The current trial began on September 6 and over 20 witnesses were called by the prosecution and two by the defense.

Following Thursday’s verdict, Rintala’s bail was revoked. Sentencing is scheduled for October 19.

